ABC-7 First Alert: Triple digit heat today and strong storms tomorrow

Today is going to be the last day of extreme heat for the week. Most of us will see temperatures in the 100's with sunny skies and light winds. You know what to do! Hop in the pool, wear light colored clothing if you have to be outside and hydrate yourself! If you are doing any activities today, please take plenty of water with you.

The Virgin Galactic flight is scheduled for 7AM tomorrow morning, and models are predicting cloudy skies in and around the area. Unless clouds are a big issue for them, it looks like things are going to go as planned.

We are monitoring the storm potential for Sunday into Monday night- which is the reason for the First Alert. As of now, we are looking at these storms starting to pop up around 12-2 PM, and continue throughout the evening into Monday. The atmosphere is setting up to allow some of these storms to become severe so once again, we will be looking out for heavy downpours and flooding, strong winds, and maybe even a chance for some hail. Moisture will linger in the area for the next week where we can see storms pop up on most afternoons. As always, have a wonderful day, and stay cool!