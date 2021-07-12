15 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week as weekly fatality toll holds steady

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Fifteen El Pasoans were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 over the past week, health department officials announced Monday, holding basically steady from a week prior when 14 deaths were tallied - although some of those fatalities came among younger persons.

The 15 added deaths brought the cumulative pandemic death total in El Paso County to 2,671.

The latest victims included:

4 men in their 50s

2 women in their 60s

2 men in their 70s

5 men in their 80s

2 women in their 80s

In their weekly summary on Covid-19 released Monday, health officials indicated there were 186 additional virus cases last week. That put the number of active infections in El Paso County at 413, which was up from 343 previously.

Health officials estimate that 133,697 El Pasoans who had contracted Covid-19 throughout the pandemic have since recovered from it - an increase by 96 over the past week. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org.