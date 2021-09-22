EPISD expands openings for pre-k program

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Your child may now be able to qualify for the El Paso Independent School District's dual-language pre-kindergarten program.

EPISD has opened up slots in their pre-k program for families that would not usually qualify under federal guidelines; the program has several slots throughout the city.

If you and your four-year-old live in El Paso County, you can sign up for one these innovative programs.

EPISD says it has certified teachers, a nationally recognized stem curriculum and up-to-date technology.

The schools listed below have openings; dual-language openings and monolingual pre-k slots are available where noted....

• Barron

• Clardy

• Collins

• Cooley

• Douglass

• Duran (Dual Language & Monolingual)

• Guerrero

• Herrera

• Johnson

• Lamar

• Macarthur

• Moreno

• Moye (Monolingual Only)

• Newman

• Nixon (Dual Language & Monolingual)

• Park

• Powell (Dual Language & Monolingual)

• Putnam

• Rivera

• Stanton

• Sunrise Mountain

• Tom Lea (Monolingual Only)

• Western Hills

• Whitaker

For more information visit www.episd.org/prek.