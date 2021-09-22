EPISD expands openings for pre-k program
EL PASO, Texas -- Your child may now be able to qualify for the El Paso Independent School District's dual-language pre-kindergarten program.
EPISD has opened up slots in their pre-k program for families that would not usually qualify under federal guidelines; the program has several slots throughout the city.
If you and your four-year-old live in El Paso County, you can sign up for one these innovative programs.
EPISD says it has certified teachers, a nationally recognized stem curriculum and up-to-date technology.
The schools listed below have openings; dual-language openings and monolingual pre-k slots are available where noted....
• Barron
• Clardy
• Collins
• Cooley
• Douglass
• Duran (Dual Language & Monolingual)
• Guerrero
• Herrera
• Johnson
• Lamar
• Macarthur
• Moreno
• Moye (Monolingual Only)
• Newman
• Nixon (Dual Language & Monolingual)
• Park
• Powell (Dual Language & Monolingual)
• Putnam
• Rivera
• Stanton
• Sunrise Mountain
• Tom Lea (Monolingual Only)
• Western Hills
• Whitaker
For more information visit www.episd.org/prek.
