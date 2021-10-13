Fire leaves 25 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

AP National News

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire in southern Taiwan has killed at least 25 people after it engulfed a 13-story building overnight. The blaze also sent dozens to the hospital after it broke out early Thursday. The fire department in the city of Kaohsiung said firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts into the afternoon. The fire department said the lower floors of the building were blackened and many floors were destroyed. The building had shops on the lower levels and residences above.