F1 title fight could take big swing in U.S and Mexico

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton brushed off suggestions that the U.S. Grand Prix is a must-win for him before heading to Mexico City. Hamilton trails Max Verstappen by six points in the standings heading into the season’s final six races. Hamilton said Mercedes will be fighting for points at every race and doesn’t want to assume Verstappen will have an edge in Mexico, even though the Red Bull’s have been strong at the upcoming track. Hamilton has dominated the Texas race with five wins since 2012. Hamilton clinched two of his seven championships in Austin.