No. 24 UTSA aims to preserve first ranking at Louisiana Tech

By The Associated Press

No. 24 UTSA is nationally ranked for the first time as well as 7-0 for the first time and on its first winning streak as long as seven games as the Roadrunners visit Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have dropped three non-conference tilts by a touchdown or less. But Tech is nonetheless in position to try to rally for a Conference USA title. But they must rattle off a series of league victories to do so. UTSA is led by quarterback Frank Harris. He’s completed 69.2% of his passes for 1,600 yards and 14 TDs against just three interceptions.