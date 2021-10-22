Alpine skiing turns to former F1 boss Ecclestone for advice

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — The International Ski Federation is turning to Bernie Ecclestone for advice. FIS hopes the former Formula 1 boss can do the Alpine skiing what he did to car racing in the past. FIS President Johan Eliasch says he has approached Ecclestone to become part of a new advisory board which is intended to help skiing’s governing body shape the future of the sport. Eliasch says Ecclestone “took (F1) from a sport that was not so recognized to a global super sport.” Ecclestone turns 91 next Thursday. Eliasch is hoping that Ecclestone’s experience can help Alpine skiing to improve its global marketing.