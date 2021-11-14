Flick extends winning start as Germany beats Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hansi Flick has extended his winning start as Germany coach to seven games in a 4-1 victory over Armenia in World Cup qualifying. Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in the win. Germany had already qualified for the World Cup and finishes top of Group J by nine points. North Macedonia reached the playoffs in its bid to reach the World Cup for the first time. Eljif Elmas scored twice as North Macedonia beat Iceland 3-1 to stay in contention for the World Cup in a breakout year for the Balkan country coming off its debut European Championship campaign.