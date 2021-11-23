Many environmentalists back Biden’s move to tap oil reserve

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats and climate activists generally supported President Joe Biden’s decision to release a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve, even as the action appeared to contradict Biden’s long-term goal to fight climate change. The U.S. action is aimed at global energy markets and helping lower gasoline prices that have risen more than a dollar per gallon since January. Biden and his administration insist that tapping more oil from the reserve does not conflict with the president’s climate goals — including a 50 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — because the short-term fix meets a specific problem, while climate policies are a long-term answer over decades.