Sacramento Kings rout shorthanded Clippers 124-115

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and Terence Davis added 23 in the Sacramento Kings’ 124-115 victory over the shorthanded Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Kings snapped a two-game skid and improved to 3-3 under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Paul George sat out to rest for the Clippers, while Luke Kennard and Terance Mann both scored 19 points and Ivica Zubac added 17 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Davion Mitchell scored 20 points for Sacramento, while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and 11 assists.