Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 12:51 PM

Bucks’ Lopez undergoes back surgery; return date uncertain

KVIA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has undergone surgery to address the back injury that has kept him from playing since the opening game of the season. The Bucks announced Thursday that Lopez had back surgery earlier that day in Los Angeles. Team officials did not provide a timetable for his eventual return. The 33-year-old center is in his fourth season with the Bucks and 14th season overall. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Bucks win the NBA title.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content