Freshmen lead No. 24 Notre Dame women past Michigan St 76-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Sonia Citron scored a career-high 29 points, classmate Olivia Miles missed a triple-double by two assists and No. 24 Notre Dame edged Michigan State 76-71 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Miles had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double for the Fighting Irish. Nia Clouden led the Spartans with 20 points for her sixth straight 20-point game. The lead was 55-50 after three quarters and Citron scored four points in a 6-0 run for a 65-55 lead midway through the fourth. The Spartans couldn’t get closer than five after that as Citron hit a 3 and four free throws in the last 2 1/2 minutes.