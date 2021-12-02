Majority-minority state redraws political map, alliances

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposed political boundaries are being redrawn by a Democrat-led legislature in a sparsely populated state where Hispanics and Native Americans account for six in 10 residents. The outcome sets the course for a congressional swing district that borders Mexico, Texas and Arizona. Democrats and Republicans in legislatures nationwide have been using the redistricting process to try to increase their party’s edge in the narrowly divided Congress. New Mexico is among several states including Indiana that used a citizens advisory board to temper political inclinations without taking redistricting powers away from state lawmakers.