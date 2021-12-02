Preview of ‘a post-Roe world’ in Texas over abortion access

By PAUL J. WEBER and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas is offering a glimpse in real time of what would be a striking new national landscape if the Supreme Court drastically curtails abortion rights: GOP-led states allowing almost no access to abortion, and women traveling hundreds of miles to end their pregnancies. That’s already the situation in Texas, where most women can’t get abortions because of a severely restrictive new law. And the situation would be much more extreme if the Supreme Court should overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. On Wednesday conservative justices on the court indicated they would uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. If they do, other Republican-led states would be sure to quickly pass their own restrictive laws.