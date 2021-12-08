Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s air force says an army helicopter carrying the country’s military chief has crashed in southern Tamil Nadu state. The air force did not say whether Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was injured in the accident. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati says four people were killed and three others were injured and taken to a hospital. Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it. Rawat is the most senior official in the Indian military. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry. He assumed the post last year after retiring as army chief. News reports say the helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed.