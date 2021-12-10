2 Philippine planes involved in accidents, all aboard safe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say a Philippine Airlines plane carrying 33 people has veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather at a central airport, causing no injuries but delaying 34 incoming and outgoing flights. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says the De Havilland Dash 8 turboprop aircraft was towed away from the runway three hours later, allowing the reopening of Mactan-Cebu international airport. In a separate incident Friday, civil aviation officials said a Cessna 206 plane with two pilots and 25 boxes of live fish crash-landed on the shore of a village in western Palawan province due to engine trouble. Coast guard personnel rescued the two pilots from the floating aircraft.