Missed chances, mistakes costly for Seahawks in loss to Rams

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were unable to take advantage of the depleted Los Angeles Rams in a 20-10 loss on Tuesday night, with several key mistakes at inopportune moments proving costly. Among the most glaring were a running into the punter penalty against reserve outside linebacker Alton Robinson that allowed the Rams to kick a 55-yard field goal on their opening possession and a holding penalty against cornerback Bless Austin on third-and-12 to extend a drive where the Rams scored the go-ahead touchdown.