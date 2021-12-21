Virginia still working to fix issues after ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The information technology agency that serves Virginia’s legislature is still working to fix problems caused by a ransomware attack. The attack substantially affected operations and occurred during preparations for a legislative session that’s set to begin Jan. 12. Dave Burhop is executive director of Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the agency’s goal is to have the session operational “to the greatest extent possible.” The Division of Legislative Automated Systems is the General Assembly’s IT agency. A top agency official told state leaders in an email obtained by The Associated Press that hackers accessed the system Dec. 10. The email says a ransom note with no specific amount or date was sent.