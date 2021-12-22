Michigan prosecutors lose appeal in key Nassar-related case

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — State prosecutors have lost their bid to reinstate charges against the former president of Michigan State University. Lou Anna Simon was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 when they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar. The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by an Eaton County judge to dismiss the case against Simon. The court agreed there was insufficient evidence to send her to trial. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher severely criticized prosecutors for even pursuing the case. She says Simon was made a scapegoat to “exact retribution” against MSU. The attorney general’s office says it’s considering whether to ask the state Supreme Court to take the case.