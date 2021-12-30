Storm damage prompts emergency declaration for Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared a state of emergency in Taos County. The northern New Mexico county was hit Dec. 15 with a snow squall and heavy winds that blew down large swaths of trees, damaged homes and businesses and knocked out power to some areas. The emergency declaration provides up to $750,000 for the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support recovery efforts organized by local officials. Communities also could be eligible for other state assistance. At the time, forecasters had reported a few inches of snow in Taos and wind gusts of 60 mph.