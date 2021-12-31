Alvin Bragg sworn in as Manhattan DA, taking over Trump case

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Alvin Bragg has already notched one historic first, being sworn in Saturday as Manhattan’s first Black district attorney. Now he’s weighing another: whether to make Donald Trump the first former president ever charged with a crime. Bragg inherited an ongoing investigation into Trump and his business practices from his predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., who declined to seek reelection last year after 12 years in office. After weeks of speculation about whether Vance would close his tenure with a bang by indicting Trump, the former district attorney has passed that decision to Bragg, a 48-year-old civil rights lawyer and former federal prosecutor.