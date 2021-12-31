Military: 4 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raids

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold, triggering shootings that killed four soldiers and two insurgents. The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants. In a statement Friday, the military said the second raid was carried out in the North Waziristan district, killing four soldiers. North Waziristan served as a militant stronghold for decades. The military carried out a full-fledged offensive in the region after an army-run school was attacked in December 2014 in Peshawar, killing 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.