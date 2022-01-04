Man held in Las Vegas severed head case loses bid for bail

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 57-year-old ex-felon who was arrested in Las Vegas with a severed head and body parts in his allegedly stolen vehicle has lost a bid to get out of jail while facing a murder charge. A defense attorney argued Tuesday that police and prosecutors had to prove Eric Holland knew there a body in the car and that he caused the death. A judge kept Holland behind bars at least until his next court hearing Jan. 27. The slain man has been identified as a 65-year-old Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas. Police and prosecutors say the men were acquainted, but have not described a motive for the killing.