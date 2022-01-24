Around a dozen Deming, New Mexico firefighters hold rally for higher wages

DEMING, New Mexico - Nearly a dozen Deming firefighters held a rally Monday calling for higher wages.

The rally was held in front of their station on 309 S. Gold Avenue.

“They only make 50 cents more than I do an hour washing dishes,” said Deming resident Christina Hernandez.

Hernandez told ABC-7 that the firefighters are frustrated with their $12.00 an hour wage.

According to Hernandez, the firefighters asked for a raise months ago, but city administrators denied it.

ABC-7 has reached out to Mayor Benny Jasso and Administrator Aaron Sera, but neither has responded.