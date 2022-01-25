2022 El Paso Marathon expecting over 3,000 participants; race organizers ask for volunteers on race weekend

EL PASO, Texas - We're less than three weeks away from this year's El Paso Marathon, happening the weekend before Valentine's Day. Over 3,000 participants are expected for all of the events. Race organizers are hoping for much better weather this year than runners experienced in 2021, and they're also hoping that you'll volunteer your time to help out with the events on race weekend.

This year's races include a change in the courses. The 26.2-mile Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon course will start at 7 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, at San Elizario High School. The course passes by the San Elizario Mission, the Socorro Mission, and Ysleta Mission and finishes in the El Paso County Coliseum. This will give runners a fast, flat route featuring some of the key sites in the history of the El Paso border region.

The 13.1-mile TFCU Half Marathon will be an out-and-back course starting at 7 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Coliseum, running past Ascarate Lake and weaving through the streets of the scenic Lower Valley.

The Viba Transportation 5K Walk/Run (3.1 miles) will feature a course that starts and finishes at the El Paso Coliseum after weaving through the nearby neighborhood. This race begins at 7:30 a.m. February 13.

Finally, the Crave Kids Dash, about 1/4 mile, will be at the El Paso Coliseum at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12.

The race also needs volunteer help during the weekend. If you'd like to help, or if you want to run in the full marathon, half marathon, 5K or Kids Dash, get all of the details at elpasomarathon.org.