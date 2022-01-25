War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa hosts Valentines event for couples

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - The War Eagles Air Museum will present 'Valentines at the Museum,' taking place on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 pm at the museum, located at 8012 Airport Rd. in Santa Teresa. This event will feature premium wine, food, a chance to win a free discovery flight courtesy of Red Arrow Flight Academy, and so much more.

The first time event will include an unforgettable evening of premium wines from Zin Valle Vineyards, gourmet appetizers and desserts prepared by Holistic Meals, professional photographs in a vintage aircraft for guests to have as a keepsake of the event, and most exciting of all - each ticket includes a raffle entry for a chance to win a free couples discovery flight around El Paso's Westside courtesy of Red Arrow Flight Academy!

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 575-589-2000 or emailing wareaglesairmuseumnm@gmail.com.

Tickets are priced at $300 per couple for Premium VIP Seating with Museum View and $250 for couples general admission. Both packages include two tickets. Each ticket includes wine tastings, appetizers & desserts, a raffle entry for a free discovery flight the day of the event courtesy of Red Arrow Flight Academy, professional keepsake photographs, and a museum walkthrough the night of the event. The Premium VIP seating is on a private balcony overlooking the museum hangar.