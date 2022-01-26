Official says Puerto Rico’s Senate targeted by cyberattack

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Senate says it was the target of a cyberattack that disabled its internet provider, phone system and official online page. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years. Senate President José Luis Dalmau said in a statement Wednesday that there is no evidence that hackers were able to access sensitive information belonging to employees, contractors or consultants, although the incident is still under investigation. Dalmau says the incident was reported to local and federal authorities. Puerto Rico has struggled with hackers in recent years including a 2020 online scam that attempted to steal more than $4 million from government agencies.