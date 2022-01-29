4th-tier Versailles upsets Toulouse to reach French Cup QFs

PARIS (AP) — Fourth-tier Versailles produced a French Cup upset when it won 1-0 at second division leader Toulouse to reach the quarterfinals. The dozens of Versailles fans who traveled some 670 kilometers (415 miles) down south were jubilant at the final whistle. So were the substitutes who rushed off the bench to hug their teammates. Toulouse played most of the match with 10 players after forward Steve Mvoue was sent off in the 22nd minute and the visitors eventually took advantage when striker Kapitbafan Djoco knocked in a low cross in the 79th. Montpellier faces 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome later Saturday.