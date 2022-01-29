Cameroon blames stadium deaths on ‘massive’ influx of fans

By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI

Associated Press

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon authorities have blamed a deadly stadium crush at the African Cup of Nations tournament on a “massive” influx of ticketless fans who arrived late to the game and forced their way in. Sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi says the fans also wanted to avoid COVID-19 screening. African Cup organizers have made it compulsory for fans to show negative virus tests and proof of vaccination to attend games. Eight people died and another 38 were injured in the crush at the Cameroon vs. Comoros knockout game on Monday.