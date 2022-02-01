AP source: Drayton out as Packers’ special teams coordinator

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says that Maurice Drayton won’t be back as the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator next season. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Packers haven’t made an announcement on Drayton’s future yet. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that Drayton was out. This move comes after the Packers had a punt and a field-goal attempt blocked in a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It marks the second straight offseason in which Packers coach Matt LaFleur has changed his special teams coordinator.