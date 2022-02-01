Hughey Elementary School in east El Paso evacuated due to gas leak

EL PASO, Texas – Hughey Elementary in east El Paso has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

According to EPISD officials, a construction crew working near the school hit a gas line.

Students are being evacuated to an area between Ross Middle School and Hughey Elementary.

The call came out just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA News App to get alerts on developments.