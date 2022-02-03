5 MLB pitchers on witness list for trial over Skaggs’ death

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Five major league pitchers are on the government’s witness list for the trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death. The filing by federal prosecutors says Boston’s Garrett Richards would testify that Eric Prescott Kay once asked him for unused oxycodone pills. Richards spent his first eight big league seasons with the Angels. All five pitchers are no longer with the Angels. The others are Andrew Heaney, Cam Bedrosian, Matt Harvey and Blake Parker.