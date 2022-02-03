Storm leaving New Mexico but leaving bitter cold, icy roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A major storm was leaving New Mexico on Thursday but leaving bitterly cold temperatures and roads slick from ice and packed with snow, prompting closures of schools and nonessential government services in some areas. The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque canceled winter storm warnings as conditions improved but urged drivers to be cautious as subfreezing temperatures made travel hazardous. Public schools were closed Thursday in Albuquerque and Santa Fe due to icy road conditions, and Albuquerque closed government offices, senior centers and libraries. Forecasters said light snowfall continued in southeastern New Mexico early Thursday but was expected to taper off by midday.