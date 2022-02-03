Strong in qualifying, Kauf gets head start at Beijing Games

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. moguls skier Jaelin Kauf got a great start on her Olympic journey as she sped through the bumps to finish third in a qualifying round. She will be back at it this weekend with the medals on the line. Jakara Anthony of Australia led the way in women’s qualifying, followed by defending Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of France. Mikael Kingsbury of Canada started his Olympic title defense in fine fashion with the top score in men’s qualifying. The top 10 automatically advanced to the final. No one was eliminated. There’s another qualifying chance to make the final.