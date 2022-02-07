Vols’ Nkamhoua to have ankle surgery, likely out for season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua will have surgery on his left ankle that will likely sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior had been tied with Josiah-Jordan James as No. 19 Tennessee’s top rebounder. Nkamhoua went down in the second half of last weekend’s 81-57 win at South Carolina. He went to the locker room and returned with his ankle taped. Nkamhoua’s injury was re-evaluated after the Vols returned to Tennessee. The forward from Helsinki, Finland, was the Vols’ third-leading scorer and had started every game this season.