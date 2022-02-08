South Korea protests penalties assessed in short track

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea has filed complaints with the International Skating Union and the International Olympic Committee after two of its short track speedskaters were disqualified at the Beijing Games. World record holder Hwang Daeheon and Lee Juneseo were disqualified in the semifinals of the men’s 1,000 meters. South Korea’s chef de mission, Yoon Hong Geun, says an appeal will also be filed with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Koreans protested to the referee after the race asking why its two skaters were penalized. Yoon says fans in South Korea are so upset that they are urging the team to return home immediately.