No. 15 Maryland women ease by Wisconsin for 6th straight win

Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Wisconsin 70-43 for its sixth straight win. Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland’s 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes. Shyanne Sellers added 12 points for Maryland. Brooke Schramek led Wisconsin with 16 points.