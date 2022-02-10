Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates effective immediately

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and its casinos have rescinded requirements for people to wear masks in public. The state joins most other U.S. states lifting restrictions that were imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that he would no longer require face coverings in public places, “effective immediately.” State casino regulators followed with a rule change for casinos. Sisolak said deceasing coronavirus cases in recent weeks had convinced him now was the right time. New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January, but the spread of the virus remains far above thresholds recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.