Another Doña Ana County dog bite seriously injures man

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico - A late January dog bite in east Doña Ana County left a man seriously injured just days after another man died following a separate dog attack.

"I got attacked by several dogs," Mario Cepeda told ABC-7 after he was discharged from University Medical Center. "They were pretty much stray dogs."

Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart told ABC-7 that it is difficult to charge owners of dogs who are not aware that their dogs are vicious."

"I think when we see this kind of damage to humans, we all feel very impacted by this," said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. "We all can empathize with this. 'Gosh, if that were me!' But the reality is we have to have more to go on than just feeling for the pain inflicted by these animals."