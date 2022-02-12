No. 9 Texas Tech finishes strong for 82-69 win over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Texas Tech beat TCU 82-69 after overcoming a 13-point deficit. The 19-6 Red Raiders are undefeated in their 15 home games this season. Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer with 5:06 left in the first half to start a decisive 24-5 spurt for Tech. That 3 came only a minute before he suffered a left ankle injury after stepping on the foot of TCU coach Jamie Dixon. Bryson Williams had 16 points for Tech, with the go-ahead three-point play right after halftime. Mike Miles had 16 points to lead 16-6 TCU.