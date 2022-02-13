2 charged in shooting of New Mexico State Police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer, who authorities said has been released from a hospital. State Police said 24-year-old Caleb Dustin Elledge and 22-year-old Alanna Martinez were located after a Saturday search at a home in the town of McIntosh. Police say Elledge has a long criminal history and multiple arrest warrants. The Albuquerque Journal reports that at the time of Friday’s shooting, Elledge had been on the run for several months after cutting off his ankle monitor. State Police Chief Tim Johnson says at least three guns were recovered, but it’s not yet known if one of them was used in the shooting.