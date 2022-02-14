Veterans can use marijuana without losing eligibility for care and services

EL PASO, Texas — Veterans can use marijuana without the fear of losing their eligibility for care and services as more states legalize the recreational and medicinal use of the drug, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In a post on the department’s website, the VA clarified that although marijuana use is still considered illegal at the federal level, “veteran participation in state marijuana programs does not affect eligibility for VA care and services.”

Veterans are encouraged to speak with their VA providers about marijuana, but clinicians in the VA cannot prescribe or recommend the drug as medicinal use.