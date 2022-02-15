Allen, Jones score 20 as No. 20 Texas tops Oklahoma in OT

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help No. 20 Texas defeat Oklahoma 80-78 in overtime. Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns. Elijah Harkless scored 19 points and Jordan Goldwire added 18 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma has lost five of six. The Sooners defeated then-No. 9 Texas Tech last week but has lost to Kansas and Texas by two points since then. Texas also beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Jan. 11.