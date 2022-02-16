Skip to Content
Where can you buy marijuana in Las Cruces this spring?

Thousands of plants can bee seen at Ultra Health's facility in Bernalillo, New Mexico.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Recreational marijuana sales have not yet begun, but more than two dozen aspiring businesses have applied to grow or sell in Las Cruces.

From 'Budz Cannabis' to 'Zia Collective Dispensary,' at least 25 have submitted applications since February 2021, according to data obtained by ABC-7. The city has approved two licenses. Five applications are incomplete. The other 18 are in the inspection phase.

The aspiring businesses range from medical cannabis sales to cultivation to transporting cannabis. The would-be locations are spread across the city, from Valley Drive to Amador to Main Street.

