Sherod, Miller lift Colorado past No. 25 Oregon women in 2OT

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod scored 17 points, Quay Miller scored nine of her 11 points in overtime and Colorado edged Oregon 86-83 in double overtime. Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes, who had a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter and led by 12 with less than three minutes to go in regulation. Endyia Rogers scored 28 points for the Ducks and Nyara Sabally added 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter. Oregon outscored the Buffaloes 13-2 in the last 1:23 of regulation, tying the game at 72 on a pair of free throws by Rogers with 9.3 seconds to go.