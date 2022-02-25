Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Invading Russian forces have set their sights on Kyiv, positioning themselves in what appears to be encircling movement around the Ukrainian capital. Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases as its forces progressed on the city. The assault, anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation for talks to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to designate Ukraine a non-aligned country that would not join NATO. Leaders of the Western military alliance met Friday to discuss security in Eastern and Central Europe.