Democratic candidates for El Paso County Commissioner’s Court Precinct 4 face off in heated debate

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s your voice, your vote. ABC-7 hosted a debate for County Commissioner’s Precinct 4 democratic primary.

The three Democratic candidates include incumbent Carl Robinson, Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd and Sergio Coronado.

Candidates were given the opportunity to explain what makes them the best fit for the job.

They were also able to voice their present concerns about the seat.

The debate also gave the three candidates the opportunity to share their vision for precinct 4.

The three democratic hopefuls voiced their greatest concerns for precinct 4 and each discussed why voters should elect them.

The primary is Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.

The debate will air this Sunday, February 27th, on Good Morning El Paso Weekend.

Good Morning El Paso Weekend airs from 6:00-7:00 a.m. and 8:00 -9:00 a.m.

The candidate who wins in the Democratic primary will faceoff the winner of the Republican primary.

The candidates in that race are:

David Adams, 53, president of CSI Roofing, Inc. and CEO of A-1 Construction, Remodeling & Roofing Inc.

Adam Fatuch, 41, Walmart associate

Victor Navarrete, 47, supply chain manager for a national auto glass company and an ordained minister

Blanca Trout, 59, Canutillo Independent School District trustee

Read their candidate questionnaires on this El Paso Matters article.