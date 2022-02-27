Results of New Mexico GOP pre-primary convention postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The state Republican Party has postponed releasing pre-primary convention results after its electronic voting system encountered glitches. Party officials say they moved to a back-up plan to have paper ballots in the interest of election integrity after the software malfunction Saturday. They say the paper ballot voting went smoothly and the results will be released once all ballots are properly counted. GOP contenders for Congress and statewide elected office are competing for positions on the primary ballot ahead of the June vote. The Republican convention will determine who gets on the primary ballot with at least 20% of endorsement votes and who gets top billing with the highest approval.