HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew scored 12 points apiece to help Alcorn State fend off Texas Southern 75-72. Dominic Brewton added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (13-15, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Bryson Etienne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 12-5).