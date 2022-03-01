Democrats Robinson, Coronado to face off in runoff for County Commissioner Court Precinct 4

EL PASO, Texas -- Incumbent County Commissioner for Pct. 4, Carl Robinson, appears headed for a runoff against Sergio Coronado.

The two candidates were the top vote-getters in the Democratic primary.

In one of the closest races of the night, Robinson had 37.36% of the vote, Coronado 37.72%. Coronado was up by only 22 votes after early voting and the first election day results were released.

Dorothy "Sissy" M. Bird was third with 24.92% of the vote.

The candidate who wins in the Democratic primary runoff will faceoff the winner of the Republican primary.

On the Republican side, David Adams and Blanca Trout will face off in a runoff as neither received more than 50% of the vote. Adams and Trout were separated by 48 votes after early voting and the first election day results were released.

The other two candidates, Victor Navarrete III came in around 17% of the vote, Adam Fatuch was at 7%